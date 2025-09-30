UMP Healthcare Enters New Medical Services Agreement with CTF Life

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited ( (HK:0722) ) is now available.

UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited has announced a new agreement, the 2025 CTF Life Medical Services Agreement, with CTF Life, which will commence on October 1, 2025, for a three-month term with potential extension. This agreement is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, necessitating reporting and annual review but exempt from more extensive shareholder approvals, reflecting UMP’s strategic alignment with its substantial shareholder’s subsidiary and its ongoing commitment to providing medical services.

More about UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited

UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical services through its subsidiary UMP Professional. The company focuses on delivering healthcare solutions to members and family members of CTF Life, a connected entity due to shared ownership ties with CTFE, a substantial shareholder of UMP Healthcare.

