Umicore Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Performance

Umicore (OTC) ( (UMICY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Umicore (OTC) presented to its investors.

Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, specializes in providing sustainable solutions across various industries, including automotive, electronics, and energy. The company is recognized for its circular business model and commitment to operational excellence. In the first half of 2025, Umicore reported solid financial performance, with revenues reaching €1.8 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of €433 million, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by sustained demand and operational efficiency improvements across its business units. Key highlights include strong performances in the Catalysis and Recycling segments, while the Battery Materials Solutions segment faced challenges due to lower volumes and refining income. Umicore’s strategic focus remains on maximizing cash generation from its foundation businesses and recovering value in Battery Cathode Materials. The company continues to invest in operational efficiencies and strategic partnerships to drive future growth. Looking ahead, Umicore maintains a positive outlook for 2025, with expectations of achieving an adjusted EBITDA between €790 million and €840 million, supported by ongoing efficiency measures and strategic initiatives.

