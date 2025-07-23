UMH Properties Sells $80.2M Bonds in Israel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Umh ( (UMH) ) has provided an update.

On July 22, 2025, UMH Properties, Inc. announced the sale of $80.2 million in 5.85% Series B Bonds due 2030 to investors in Israel. The bonds, unsecured and denominated in Israeli shekels, are intended to fund the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes. The bonds are subject to interest rate adjustments based on compliance with financial covenants and bond ratings. This strategic move aims to bolster UMH’s financial flexibility and market positioning, while the bonds are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and governed by Israeli law.

Spark’s Take on UMH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMH is a Outperform.

UMH’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. However, high valuation metrics and mixed technical indicators moderate the score. Earnings call insights and corporate events provide a balanced outlook, emphasizing both growth potential and existing challenges.

More about Umh

UMH Properties, Inc., established in 1968, is a public equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates 143 manufactured home communities across various states in the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and others. The company manages approximately 26,700 developed homesites, with around 10,600 rental homes and over 1,000 self-storage units. UMH also has a joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate in Florida.

Average Trading Volume: 431,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.44B

