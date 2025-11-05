UMH Properties Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

UMH Properties ( (UMH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information UMH Properties presented to its investors.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a public equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates manufactured home communities across several U.S. states, offering affordable housing solutions with a focus on rental homes and community development.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, UMH Properties, Inc. announced a total income of $66.9 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. However, net income attributable to common shareholders saw a decline, dropping to $4.2 million from $8.2 million in the same quarter last year. Despite this, the company reported a rise in Normalized Funds from Operations (FFO) to $21.3 million, reflecting a 15% increase.

Key financial highlights include an 11% increase in rental and related income, a 5% rise in manufactured home sales, and a 12% growth in same property community net operating income. The company also expanded its portfolio by acquiring new communities in Maryland and Georgia, and issued Series B Bonds to bolster its financial position. Additionally, UMH Properties continues to focus on operational growth by converting homes from inventory to rental properties and developing new sites.

Looking forward, UMH Properties remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong balance sheet and a strategic focus on expanding its community footprint and enhancing operational efficiency. The company is well-positioned to deliver increased earnings and shareholder value through its ongoing development and acquisition strategies.

