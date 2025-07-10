UMC Reports Significant Share Trading and Pledging Activities in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from United Micro ( (UMC) ).

On July 9, 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation reported significant trading activities involving its directors, executive officers, and major shareholders for June 2025. The report highlighted a decrease in the number of shares held by these stakeholders, indicating a potential shift in their investment strategies. Additionally, there was a notable pledge and clearance of UMC common shares, reflecting changes in the company’s internal financial maneuvers. These developments could impact UMC’s market perception and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (UMC) stock is a Sell with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Micro stock, see the UMC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, reasonable valuation, and positive technical trends. However, caution is warranted due to potential price pullbacks and uncertainties in future earnings. The positive Q2 guidance provides some confidence amid these risks.

More about United Micro

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, specializing in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and related services. The company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and focuses on providing advanced technology solutions to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,869,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.78B

