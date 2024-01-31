UMB Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend, Upcoming Conference Call

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders on record as of March 11, 2024. They also announced that materials for the shareholder conference call on January 31, 2024, will be provided, with a disclaimer that they will not update or correct the materials in the future. Additionally, the information in the exhibits of the report is furnished and not filed with the SEC, nor is it incorporated into any of the Company’s filings except as specifically referenced.

