Ultralife Corporation Delays Q3 10-Q Filing

Ultralife ( (ULBI) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Ultralife Corporation has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending September 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the recent transition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc.’s financial systems to Ultralife’s systems following its acquisition from Integer Holdings Corporation. This transition necessitated additional time to finalize third-quarter results and complete the review by independent accountants. The company anticipates filing the report by November 17, 2025, within the five-day extension period allowed. Ultralife does not expect any significant changes in financial results compared to the previous year. The notification was signed by Philip A. Fain, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ULBI is a Neutral.

Ultralife’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong balance sheet metrics but challenges in profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates mixed signals, with short-term stability but potential medium-term weakness. The stock appears overvalued, and while the earnings call showed optimism for future growth, current operational challenges remain significant.

Average Trading Volume: 52,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $116.7M

