Ultra Clean Holdings Appoints New CEO James Xiao

An update from Ultra Clean Holdings ( (UCTT) ) is now available.

On August 6, 2025, Ultra Clean Holdings announced the appointment of Jinsong (‘James’) Xiao as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2, 2025. Mr. Xiao, who has extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, will succeed Clarence L. Granger, who will remain as non-executive Chairperson of the Board. The company also promoted Christopher S. Cook to Chief Business Officer, effective immediately, to oversee growth and strategic initiatives across all business divisions. These leadership changes are expected to drive Ultra Clean’s continued growth and enhance its strategic positioning in the semiconductor capital equipment industry.

Spark’s Take on UCTT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UCTT is a Neutral.

Ultra Clean Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by financial challenges and a difficult valuation environment, offset by some positive technical indicators and strategic initiatives. The recent leadership change adds a positive note, but the company’s profitability issues and operational inefficiencies remain significant concerns.

More about Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing under its Products division. Its Services Division provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Average Trading Volume: 529,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.01B

