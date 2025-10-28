Ultra Clean Holdings Announces $150M Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ultra Clean Holdings ( (UCTT) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Ultra Clean Holdings‘ Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $150 million of its common stock over three years. This move is expected to be executed through various means, including open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions, based on market conditions and other factors. In its third-quarter financial results for 2025, Ultra Clean Holdings reported a total revenue of $510 million, with a net loss of $10.9 million under GAAP, while achieving its highest gross margins for the year. The company remains optimistic about its position in the semiconductor industry, driven by AI-enabled high-performance computing despite facing near-term volatility.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UCTT is a Neutral.

Ultra Clean Holdings’ stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company faces significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, which are major concerns. Technical indicators provide some positive momentum, but valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings. The earnings call provided mixed signals, with strategic initiatives offset by ongoing uncertainties.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing under its Products division, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services under its Services Division. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Average Trading Volume: 415,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

