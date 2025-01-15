Ultimate Products PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Share Cancellation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from UP Global Sourcing Holdings ( (GB:ULTP) ).

Ultimate Products PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 15,013 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initially launched in May 2024. This transaction adjusts the company’s total voting rights and issued share capital to 87,701,757 ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

More about UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Ultimate Products PLC is a prominent owner of leading homeware brands such as Salter and Beldray, with a broad market focus on small domestic appliances, housewares, laundry, audio, and heating and cooling products. The company, established in 1997, sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries and serves both large national and international multi-channel retailers as well as smaller retail chains. It is headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and operates additional offices and showrooms in Guangzhou, China, and Paris, France.

YTD Price Performance: -9.97%

Average Trading Volume: 106,412

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £91.21M

