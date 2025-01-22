Ultimate Products PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from UP Global Sourcing Holdings ( (GB:ULTP) ).

Ultimate Products PLC announced the continuation of its share buyback program with the recent purchase and cancellation of 21,985 ordinary shares. This action results in a revised issued share capital of 87,651,214 shares, impacting voting rights and shareholder interests as per the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This strategic move reflects the company’s focus on optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

More about UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Ultimate Products PLC is a prominent player in the homeware industry, owning renowned brands such as Salter and Beldray, with a focus on small domestic appliances, housewares, laundry, audio, and heating and cooling products. The company sells its products to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, catering to both large national and international multi-channel retailers, as well as smaller retail chains. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, Ultimate Products employs over 370 staff and operates additional offices in Guangzhou, China, and Paris, France.

YTD Price Performance: -6.52%

Average Trading Volume: 123,376

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £92.42M

