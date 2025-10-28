UL Solutions Inc. Secures $1 Billion Credit Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

UL Solutions Inc. Class A ( (ULS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, UL Solutions Inc. entered into a Credit Agreement establishing a $1.0 billion senior unsecured five-year multi-currency revolving facility with Bank of America, N.A. and other lenders. This agreement includes a $25 million sub-limit for letters of credit and an option to increase the facility by up to $500 million. The company borrowed $291 million under this facility to refinance its 2022 Credit Facility and plans to use additional borrowings for general corporate purposes. The facility, which matures on October 28, 2030, has specific interest rates and financial covenants, including a consolidated net leverage ratio requirement. The agreement impacts the company’s financial operations by providing flexibility for future borrowings and acquisitions, while also imposing certain financial and operational covenants.

The most recent analyst rating on (ULS) stock is a Buy with a $86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UL Solutions Inc. Class A stock, see the ULS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ULS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ULS is a Outperform.

UL Solutions Inc. has a strong financial foundation and positive earnings call sentiment, driving its overall score. The technical indicators support a bullish trend, though high valuation metrics suggest caution. The company’s strategic investments and growth in key segments bolster its future prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on ULS stock, click here.

More about UL Solutions Inc. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 807,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.07B

See more insights into ULS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue