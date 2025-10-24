UK Manufacturing PMI Surges, Beats Expectations

The UK S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash rose to 49.6, up from the previous reading of 46.2. This represents an increase of 3.4 points, indicating a higher level of manufacturing activity compared to the prior period.

The actual PMI figure of 49.6 exceeded the analyst estimate of 46.6, suggesting stronger-than-expected manufacturing performance. This positive surprise is likely to boost sentiment in industrial and manufacturing stocks, as it points to a potential recovery in the sector. The market impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess growth prospects based on this improved data.

