UJU HOLDING LIMITED Strengthens Partnership with Guarantee Agreement

UJU HOLDING LIMITED ( (HK:1948) ) has issued an update.

UJU HOLDING LIMITED announced that its subsidiary, Hainan Uju Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a cooperation agreement with Hainan Kuaishou Kuailian Information Technology Co., Ltd., an online media platform supplier. The company plans to provide a guarantee for Hainan Uju’s payment obligations under this agreement, ensuring financial backing in case of payment defaults. This move is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to the subsidiary’s ownership structure, and it signifies UJU’s strategic positioning in strengthening its operational partnerships.

More about UJU HOLDING LIMITED

UJU HOLDING LIMITED is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Uju Technology Co., Ltd., which collaborates with online media platform suppliers.

Average Trading Volume: 436,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.76B



