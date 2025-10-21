Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Releases Q2 FY ’26 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. ( (IN:UJJIVANSFB) ) has shared an announcement.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited has released the transcript of its quarterly earnings call for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The release of this transcript provides stakeholders with insights into the bank’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor relations and market positioning.

More about Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing small finance banking services. The bank offers a range of financial products and services including micro-banking, retail liabilities, and other banking solutions, targeting underserved and unbanked segments in India.

Average Trading Volume: 825,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 99.26B INR

