UIL Limited Announces Share Repurchase and Voting Rights Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) is now available.
UIL Limited has announced a transaction involving the repurchase and cancellation of 17,687 ordinary shares at a price of 129.50p each. This move reduces the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 92,488,602, a figure that shareholders can use to assess changes in their stake under FCA rules.
Spark’s Take on GB:UTL Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UTL is a Neutral.
The stock score reflects significant financial difficulties characterized by negative income and inconsistent cash flows. Despite a stable technical analysis and positive corporate events indicating insider confidence, the negative P/E ratio and need for strategic improvements weigh heavily on the score.
To see Spark’s full report on GB:UTL stock, click here.
More about UIL Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 11,039
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
For a thorough assessment of UTL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.