UIL Limited Announces Share Repurchase and Voting Rights Update

An update from UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) is now available.

UIL Limited has announced a transaction involving the repurchase and cancellation of 17,687 ordinary shares at a price of 129.50p each. This move reduces the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 92,488,602, a figure that shareholders can use to assess changes in their stake under FCA rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UTL is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects significant financial difficulties characterized by negative income and inconsistent cash flows. Despite a stable technical analysis and positive corporate events indicating insider confidence, the negative P/E ratio and need for strategic improvements weigh heavily on the score.

