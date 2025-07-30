UIL Limited Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) has provided an update.

UIL Limited has announced a transaction involving the purchase and cancellation of 32,313 ordinary shares, each priced at 129.25p. This transaction reduces the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 92,506,289, which shareholders can use as a reference for calculating their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:UTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UTL is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects significant financial difficulties characterized by negative income and inconsistent cash flows. Despite a stable technical analysis and positive corporate events indicating insider confidence, the negative P/E ratio and need for strategic improvements weigh heavily on the score.

More about UIL Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 10,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

