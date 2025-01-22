UIL Limited Announces Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) is now available.

UIL Limited has announced its compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation, ensuring that all inside information has been and will continue to be disclosed appropriately via regulatory channels. The company also plans to conduct transactions involving its own securities and those of its subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited, during the period leading up to its six-month financial results announcement.

More about UIL Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 7,540

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For a thorough assessment of UTL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.