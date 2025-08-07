UGI Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Asset Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UGI Corporation reported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, showing a decrease in both GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company executed a strategic portfolio optimization initiative, generating $150 million from asset sales in its Global LPG businesses. Despite the quarterly earnings dip, UGI expects to meet the top end of its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance, highlighting the strength of its asset portfolio and operational improvements at AmeriGas.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UGI is a Outperform.

UGI’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance with improving profitability and cash flow management, solid technical momentum, and strategic corporate events enhancing financial flexibility. However, high debt levels and challenges in specific segments like AmeriGas are risks to watch.

More about UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the US and Europe. The company offers natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

