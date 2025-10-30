UBS Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Ubs Group ( (UBS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ubs Group presented to its investors.

UBS Group is a leading global financial services firm, providing wealth management, personal and corporate banking, asset management, and investment banking services. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and is known for its comprehensive financial solutions and global reach.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, UBS Group reported a strong financial performance with significant revenue growth and cost savings. The integration of Credit Suisse continues to progress, contributing to the company’s improved financial metrics and strategic positioning.

Key financial highlights include a 3% increase in total revenues to USD 12,760 million and a 47% rise in operating profit before tax to USD 2,828 million. The company also reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of USD 2,481 million, reflecting a 74% increase compared to the same period last year. UBS achieved USD 0.9 billion in additional cost savings in the quarter, bringing cumulative savings to USD 10 billion.

The company’s strategic initiatives, including the integration of Credit Suisse, are on track, with substantial progress in client account migrations and infrastructure decommissioning. UBS also reported a reduction in risk-weighted assets in its Non-core and Legacy division and resolved several legacy legal matters, contributing to its improved financial position.

Looking ahead, UBS Group remains focused on completing the integration of Credit Suisse by the end of 2026 and achieving its cost-saving targets. The company is well-positioned to navigate regulatory changes and maintain its strong capital position, aiming for continued growth and stability in the financial markets.

