UBS Group AG Ceases to be Substantial Shareholder in Judo Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Judo Capital Holdings Limited ( (AU:JDO) ).

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced that UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be substantial shareholders as of July 31, 2025. This change in shareholder status may impact the company’s market dynamics and influence its stakeholder relationships, as substantial shareholders often play a significant role in corporate governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JDO) stock is a Buy with a A$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Judo Capital Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:JDO Stock Forecast page.

More about Judo Capital Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,215,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.74B

Learn more about JDO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue