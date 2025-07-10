UBS Group AG Ceases to be Substantial Shareholder in Judo Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited ( (AU:JDO) ) just unveiled an update.

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be substantial shareholders of Judo Capital Holdings Limited as of July 8, 2025. This change in shareholding could impact Judo Capital’s market dynamics and stakeholder relationships, as it may alter the company’s shareholder structure and influence future strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JDO) stock is a Buy with a A$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Judo Capital Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:JDO Stock Forecast page.

More about Judo Capital Holdings Limited

Judo Capital Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking solutions tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company is known for its commitment to delivering personalized banking experiences and fostering growth within the SME sector.

Average Trading Volume: 5,896,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.8B

See more data about JDO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue