UBS Group AG Ceases Substantial Holding in Locksley Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ) is now available.

Locksley Resources Limited has announced that UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be substantial shareholders as of September 26, 2025. This change in shareholding may impact the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder relationships, as substantial shareholders often influence company decisions and strategic directions.

More about Locksley Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 14,740,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$133.6M

Find detailed analytics on LKY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue