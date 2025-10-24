UBS Group AG Announces Leadership Changes Amidst Credit Suisse Integration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, UBS Group AG announced significant changes to its Board of Directors and Group Executive Board. Lukas Gähwiler, after a 45-year career in financial services, will retire and not stand for re-election as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the AGM in April 2026. Markus Ronner is nominated to succeed him as Vice Chairman. These changes reflect UBS’s strategic focus on leadership continuity and operational integration, especially following its acquisition of Credit Suisse. Additionally, the company announced several executive board changes effective January 1, 2026, including Michelle Bereaux becoming Group Head Compliance and Operational Risk Control, and Beatriz Martin taking on the role of Group Chief Operating Officer. These adjustments aim to strengthen UBS’s governance and operational efficiency as it completes the integration of Credit Suisse.

More about ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B

Average Trading Volume: 2,955

See more data about AMUB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue