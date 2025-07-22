UBS Group AG Acquires Substantial Stake in Johns Lyng Group Ltd

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Johns Lyng Group Ltd ( (AU:JLG) ) has shared an announcement.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder in Johns Lyng Group Ltd, acquiring a 5.28% voting power through various branches and asset management entities. This acquisition involves control over nearly 15 million ordinary shares, indicating a strategic investment in the company, which could influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JLG) stock is a Buy with a A$5.03 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johns Lyng Group Ltd stock, see the AU:JLG Stock Forecast page.

More about Johns Lyng Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,167,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.11B

See more data about JLG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue