UBS Group Acquires Substantial Stake in EROAD Limited

EROAD Limited, a company listed on the NZX, has disclosed that UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have acquired a substantial holding in the company. UBS Group AG now holds 6.35% of EROAD’s ordinary shares, marking a significant investment that could influence the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

