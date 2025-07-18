UBS Group Acquires Significant Stake in Jersey Oil and Gas

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jersey Oil and Gas ( (GB:JOG) ) has provided an update.

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with UBS Group AG, through its Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management division, acquiring a 5.093183% stake in the company. This acquisition marks a notable shift in the company’s voting rights distribution, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and stakeholder dynamics.

More about Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The company is primarily engaged in developing oil fields in the North Sea, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic partnerships and resource acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 94,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £37.24M

See more insights into JOG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue