UBS Announces Executive Board Changes to Drive Strategic Integration and Growth

An update from UBS Group AG ( (CH:UBSG) ) is now available.

UBS Group AG has announced significant changes to its Group Executive Board, effective January 1, 2026, as part of its strategic efforts to integrate Credit Suisse and enhance operational efficiency. Michelle Bereaux will become Group Head Compliance and Operational Risk Control, focusing on navigating non-financial risks, while Beatriz Martin will assume the role of Group Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the operational integration of UBS’s business divisions. Mike Dargan will continue as Group Chief Technology Officer, emphasizing technological advancements. These leadership changes aim to position UBS for growth and align with strategic projects, ensuring the firm remains competitive in the evolving financial landscape.

More about UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG is a leading global financial services firm, providing a wide range of services including wealth management, asset management, and investment banking. The company focuses on delivering financial solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, with a strong presence in major financial markets.

