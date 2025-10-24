UBS Announces Board Changes: Gähwiler Retires, Ronner Nominated as Vice Chairman

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from UBS Group AG ( (CH:UBSG) ).

UBS Group AG announced that Lukas Gähwiler will retire from his role as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, concluding a 45-year career in banking. Gähwiler has been instrumental in UBS’s success, particularly in Switzerland, and played a key role in the integration of Credit Suisse into UBS. Markus Ronner, a long-time UBS executive, is nominated to succeed Gähwiler as Vice Chairman. Ronner’s extensive experience in compliance and governance is expected to provide valuable insights to the Board, enhancing UBS’s industry positioning.

More about UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG is a prominent financial services company operating in the banking industry. It provides a wide range of financial services including wealth management, asset management, and investment banking, with a strong market focus in Switzerland and significant international presence.

