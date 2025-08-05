UBE Corporation Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financials Amidst Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UBE Industries ( (JP:4208) ) has provided an update.

UBE Corporation reported a decrease in net sales and profits for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, with net sales dropping by 12.9% and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreasing by 9.2%. Despite these declines, the company has expanded its scope of consolidation by including seven new subsidiaries, indicating a strategic move to enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4208) stock is a Hold with a Yen2900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UBE Industries stock, see the JP:4208 Stock Forecast page.

More about UBE Industries

UBE Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemicals, construction materials, and machinery. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a global market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 516,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen227.3B

