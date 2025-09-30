U.S. House Prices Slip Again, Missing Forecasts

The U.S. House Price Index for the month showed a decrease of 0.1%, an improvement from the previous month’s decline of 0.2%. This marks a slight upward trend in the housing market, though prices remain in negative territory.

The actual result fell short of the analyst estimate of a 0.1% increase, which may weigh on real estate and construction stocks as the housing market shows signs of continued weakness. Investors may react with caution, potentially impacting market sentiment in the short term as expectations adjust. The housing sector’s performance is crucial for gauging consumer wealth and spending potential, influencing broader economic outlooks.

