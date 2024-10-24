U-NEXT to Expand Services with Strategic Acquisition

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. (JP:9418) has released an update.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. plans to amend its Articles of Incorporation to facilitate the acquisition of NetMove Corporation as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will involve inheriting the acquiring business of SBI Sumishin Net Bank through a company split. This strategic move aims to expand U-NEXT’s business portfolio to include comprehensive credit purchase brokerage and settlement agency services. The amendments will be proposed at the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024.

For further insights into JP:9418 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.