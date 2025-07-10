U-NEXT HOLDINGS Reports Strong Sales Growth and Stock Split Impact

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. ( (JP:9418) ) has issued an announcement.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a 20.3% increase in net sales for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The company’s financial performance indicates steady growth in operating and ordinary profits, with a notable stock split that may impact shareholder value.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the digital content distribution industry. It focuses on providing video streaming services and other digital entertainment products to a diverse market.

