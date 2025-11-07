U-NEXT HOLDINGS Issues 20 Billion Yen Bonds for Strategic Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. ( (JP:9418) ) has issued an announcement.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of its Second Series of Unsecured Straight Bonds in Japan, aiming to secure funds for its Medium-Term Management Plan ‘Road to 2030.’ The issuance, totaling 20 billion yen, will support capital expenditure, investment, and working capital through its subsidiaries, enhancing the company’s financial foundation and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9418) stock is a Hold with a Yen2208.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. stock, see the JP:9418 Stock Forecast page.

More about U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 671,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen360.9B

For detailed information about 9418 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

