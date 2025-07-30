U-BX Technology Ltd. Launches 2025 Equity Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

U-BX Technology Ltd. ( (UBXG) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 29, 2025, U-BX Technology Ltd.’s Board of Directors approved the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, effective immediately. This plan is designed to attract and retain key personnel by allowing them to acquire equity interests in the company, aligning their interests with shareholders and enhancing their commitment to the company’s success.

U-BX Technology Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is based in Beijing, China, and aims to attract and retain key personnel through incentive plans.

