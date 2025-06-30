U-BX Technology Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes with New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

U-BX Technology Ltd. ( (UBXG) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 30, 2025, U-BX Technology Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Kongfei Hu as a director and the Chair of the Compensation Committee, as well as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Audit Committee. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. On the same day, Ms. Shaolan Ma was appointed to fill these roles. Ms. Ma brings 36 years of experience in financial and enterprise management, having held significant positions at various financial institutions in China. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and financial oversight.

U-BX Technology Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 21,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $58.4M

