TZ Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY2026 Performance and Positive Outlook

TZ Limited ( (AU:TZL) ) has issued an update.

TZ Limited reported a steady improvement in business conditions and sales performance for the first quarter of FY2026, with a notable increase in monthly sales and a positive outlook for sustained revenue growth. The company secured additional financing to support its Microsoft Data Centre Security sales and received significant new orders, reflecting growing confidence in its technology. The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance of A$17-21 million for FY2026, supported by an expanding order book and improving market conditions.

More about TZ Limited

TZ Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on data center security and locker infrastructure solutions. The company is known for its KeyVision™ platform and has a significant market focus on corporate clients, including major partnerships with companies like Microsoft.

Average Trading Volume: 102,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.72M

