Tyranna Resources Affirms Governance Standards for FY2025

Tyranna Resources Limited ( (AU:TYX) ) has provided an update.

Tyranna Resources Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. It is available on their website and confirms compliance with key governance practices, including board responsibilities, director appointments, and executive agreements. This announcement reinforces Tyranna Resources’ commitment to transparency and accountability, potentially strengthening its position in the market by assuring stakeholders of its governance standards.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.71M

