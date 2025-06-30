Tyra Bioscience Launches Phase 2 Study for TYRA-300

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tyra Bioscience ( (TYRA) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Tyra Biosciences announced the commencement of the SURF302 Phase 2 clinical study for TYRA-300, targeting low-grade, intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. This study, which will enroll up to 90 participants primarily in the U.S., aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TYRA-300, with initial results expected in the first half of 2026. Additionally, TYRA-300 is being tested for pediatric achondroplasia in the BEACH301 Phase 2 study, with first child dosing anticipated in the latter half of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (TYRA) stock is a Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TYRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TYRA is a Neutral.

Tyra Bioscience’s overall stock score reflects its high-risk profile typical for early-stage biotechnology firms. While the company demonstrates strong liquidity, its lack of revenue and increasing operational losses highlight financial challenges. Technical indicators show positive momentum, but the high valuation risk due to negative earnings limits the score. Investors should be cautious, considering both the potential for significant growth and the inherent risks.

More about Tyra Bioscience

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company is particularly engaged in creating targeted treatments for conditions with specific genetic alterations.

Average Trading Volume: 359,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $483.9M

