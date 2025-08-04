TYK Medicines Completes H Share Placement to Fuel R&D and Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TYK Medicines, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2410) ) just unveiled an update.

TYK Medicines, Inc announced the successful completion of its placement of new H shares, resulting in the issuance of 9,230,000 shares at a price of HK$17.01 each to various independent investors. The placement raised approximately HK$154.73 million in net proceeds, which the company plans to use primarily for research and development, enhancing technology capabilities, and general corporate purposes. This strategic move is expected to strengthen TYK Medicines’ market position and support its growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2410) stock is a Buy with a HK$31.60 price target.

More about TYK Medicines, Inc. Class H

TYK Medicines, Inc is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the research, development, and commercialization of medical products. Its market focus includes enhancing internal research and development capabilities and expanding its product portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 3,567,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.38B

For an in-depth examination of 2410 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

