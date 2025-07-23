TXNM Energy Terminates $1.505 Billion Loan Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TXNM Energy ( (TXNM) ) is now available.

On July 22, 2025, Texas-New Mexico Power Company repaid and terminated a $1.505 billion 364-day delayed-draw term loan credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, acting as the administrative agent. This repayment and termination of the loan facility may impact the company’s financial operations and its positioning within the energy industry, potentially affecting stakeholders involved.

Spark’s Take on TXNM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TXNM is a Neutral.

TXNM Energy’s overall score reflects strong earnings and strategic investments, but is moderated by high leverage, cash flow issues, and valuation concerns. Corporate events and earnings guidance provide positive future prospects, while technical analysis suggests potential caution due to overbought conditions.

More about TXNM Energy

Average Trading Volume: 1,562,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.01B

