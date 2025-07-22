TXNM Energy Issues $1.08B First Mortgage Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 21, 2025, Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), a subsidiary of TXNM Energy, issued a series of First Mortgage Bonds totaling $1,084,300,000 in a private placement to institutional accredited investors. The proceeds from these bonds will be used to repay short-term debt and fund general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures. The bonds are secured by a first mortgage lien on TNMP’s property and include various terms and conditions, such as prepayment options and events of default. The issuance of these bonds is a strategic move to strengthen TNMP’s financial position and support its operational and capital expenditure plans.

Spark’s Take on TXNM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TXNM is a Outperform.

TXNM Energy’s overall score reflects strong profitability growth and strategic investments, balanced by the challenges of high leverage and negative cash flow. Technical indicators show stability, while recent corporate events like the acquisition and rate approvals improve the outlook. Valuation remains fair, presenting a balanced investment opportunity with moderate risks and potential for long-term growth.

TXNM Energy, Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily through its subsidiary Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), which focuses on providing electricity services.

