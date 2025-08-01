Twin Vee PowerCats Amends Agreement with Revver Digital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Twin Vee PowerCats ( (VEEE) ) is now available.

On July 28, 2025, Twin Vee PowerCats Co. and its subsidiary Wizz Banger, Inc. amended their agreement with Revver Digital, LLC to acquire intellectual property from One Water Marine Inc. This amendment clarifies rights, assigns the agreement to Wizz Banger, and includes a company guaranty for Wizz Banger’s obligations. The acquisition involves a $5 million payment, adjusted for royalties and credits, and positions Twin Vee PowerCats to enhance its online marketplace operations for yachts and boats, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VEEE is a Neutral.

Twin Vee PowerCats faces significant financial challenges with declining revenue and negative cash flows. While recent operational improvements and strategic initiatives offer potential growth, valuation concerns and ongoing losses weigh heavily on the overall stock score.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. operates in the marine industry, focusing on the production and sale of power catamarans. The company also engages in the online marketplace for yachts and boats through its subsidiary Wizz Banger, Inc., offering services related to advertisement, marketing, and sale of marine vessels and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 1,764,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.86M

