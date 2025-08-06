TV Today Network Schedules 26th AGM with Digital Access

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TV Today Network Ltd. ( (IN:TVTODAY) ).

TV Today Network Limited has announced the scheduling of its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 18, 2025, via video conferencing, in line with regulatory guidelines. The company will distribute the AGM notice and integrated annual report for the financial year 2024-25 to shareholders electronically, highlighting the financial statements and reports. This move underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening stakeholder trust and engagement.

More about TV Today Network Ltd.

TV Today Network Limited is part of the India Today Group and operates within the media industry. The company is known for its television broadcasting services, particularly through its popular news channel, Aaj Tak, and focuses on delivering news and current affairs content to a wide audience.

Average Trading Volume: 7,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 9.03B INR

