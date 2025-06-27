Turnstone Biologics Corp. Enters Merger Agreement with XOMA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Turnstone Biologics Corp. ( (TSBX) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 26, 2025, Turnstone Biologics Corp. entered into a merger agreement with XOMA Royalty Corporation, under which XOMA will acquire Turnstone for $0.34 per share in cash plus a contingent value right. The merger, expected to close in August 2025, has been deemed beneficial by Turnstone’s Board of Directors. This acquisition is poised to impact Turnstone’s operations by transitioning it into a wholly-owned subsidiary of XOMA, while also involving asset sales and leadership changes, including the departure of Turnstone’s CEO and COO.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSBX) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Turnstone Biologics Corp. stock, see the TSBX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSBX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSBX is a Underperform.

TSBX is facing severe financial and operational challenges, as evidenced by declining revenues, persistent losses, and halted clinical studies. The technical indicators show a bearish trend, while the valuation suggests potential undervaluation offset by high risk. The company’s exploration of strategic alternatives may offer future opportunities but currently reflects uncertainty and instability.

More about Turnstone Biologics Corp.

Turnstone Biologics is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for solid tumors through selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy.

Average Trading Volume: 267,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.4M

