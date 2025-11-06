Turning Point Brands Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Turning Point Brands Inc ( (TPB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Turning Point Brands Inc presented to its investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded consumer products, including smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, operating primarily in North America.

In its third quarter of 2025, Turning Point Brands reported significant growth, with consolidated net sales increasing by 31.2% year-over-year, reaching $119.0 million. The company also saw a remarkable rise in its Modern Oral segment, with sales surging by 627.6% to $36.7 million, now representing 30.8% of the total company net sales.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include an adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million, marking a 17.2% increase from the previous year. The Stoker’s segment experienced an 80.8% increase in net sales, while the Zig-Zag segment saw a decline of 10.5%. The company raised $97.5 million through its ‘At the Market’ offering program, which will be used to accelerate the growth of its Modern Oral segment.

The company’s gross profit increased by 39.7% to $70.4 million, and net income rose by 70.3% to $21.1 million. Adjusted net income also saw an 18.3% increase, reaching $19.6 million. These results have led the company to raise its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $115.0 million and $120.0 million and its Modern Oral sales guidance to between $125.0 million and $130.0 million.

Looking ahead, Turning Point Brands remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, particularly in the Modern Oral segment, as it plans to qualify its first U.S. white pouch production lines in the first half of 2026. The company continues to focus on strategic investments to drive future growth and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

