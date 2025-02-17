Turners Automotive Group Reports Fifth Consecutive Record Profit with Upgraded FY25 Guidance

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Turners Automotive Group Ltd ( (AU:TRA) ) just unveiled an update.

Turners Automotive Group Limited has upgraded its FY25 profit guidance to at least NZ$53 million, marking its fifth consecutive record profit. This growth, despite challenging economic conditions, is attributed to Turners’ diversified business model and strategic focus. With improved vehicle margins and falling interest rates, the company anticipates stronger second-half results across all its divisions, including Auto Retail, Finance, Insurance, and Credit Management. The company aims to achieve a profit target of $65 million by FY28, reflecting its continued momentum.

More about Turners Automotive Group Ltd

Turners Automotive Group Limited is a leading integrated financial services group in New Zealand, primarily operating within the automotive sector.

YTD Price Performance: 5.77%

Average Trading Volume: 1,473

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$449.3M

