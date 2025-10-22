Turn Therapeutics Updates Shareholders on Clinical Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Turn Therapeutics Inc ( (TTRX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Turn Therapeutics provided a shareholder update, highlighting progress in its clinical programs and its strategic capital strategy. The company is advancing its phase 2 trial of GX-03 for eczema and developing a thermostable intranasal vaccine. Turn’s direct listing structure and $85 million GEM Global Yield agreement offer flexible financing, potentially reducing future equity offerings.

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious diseases. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis, while also pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery.

