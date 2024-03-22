Turmalina Metals Seals Oversubscribed $2.1M Offering

Turmalina Metals Corporation (TSE:TBX) has released an update.

Turmalina Metals Corp. has successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement offering, raising approximately $2.1 million through the sale of 21 million units at $0.10 each. The funds raised will support the company’s property-related costs and general capital needs. The offering included participation from company insiders, adhering to regulatory exemptions for related party transactions.

