Turmalina Metals Expands Financing to $2 Million

Turmalina Metals Corporation (TSE:TBX) has released an update.

Turmalina Metals Corp. has successfully expanded its private placement financing from $1.5 million to $2 million by upsizing from 15 million to 20 million units at $0.10 each. The additional funds will support the company’s property-related costs and general working capital. Each unit in the offering includes a common share and a warrant, with the latter allowing the purchase of a common share at $0.15 within two years of the issue.

